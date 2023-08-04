IHC declares district court decision on Toshakhana criminal case null and void

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday declared a district and sessions court verdict on the Toshakhana criminal case as null and void.

The Islamabad district and sessions court had declared the Toshakhana criminal case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan maintainable. The former premier’s request to declare the case non-maintainable was turned down.

The IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq announced the reserved verdict today after hearing all eight petitions submitted by PTI chief Imran Khan. However, the high court ruled on five out of the eight petitions.

The request to transfer the Toshakhana case to another court was rejected, while notices were issued for the next week on the request to restore the right to defence.

Moreover, Imran Khan could not receive immediate stay order from the court.

The verdict also said the trial court should answer all the questions raised in the petition.

“Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar will hear the case,” the verdict read.

Further, the court remarked Judge Humayun Dilawar’s Facebook account was not verified, on which the FIA ​​has been ordered to inquire into the matter.

The court also ordered the FIA to identify the people involved in the matter and submit the report within two weeks.

Furthermore, the session court should hear the case again and decide, the verdict stated.

These petitions challenge the maintainability of the Toshakhana criminal case and request its transfer to another court. Additionally, the pleas include an application seeking the right to defense in the trial court and a stay order.

The Toshakhana reference, which led to the disqualification of the ousted Prime Minister under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution for “false statements and incorrect declaration,” was issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on October 21 of the previous year.

During the hearing, the lawyers representing Imran Khan, Khawaja Haris, and Gohar Khan, as well as the lawyer representing the ECP, Amjad Pervez, appeared before the court.