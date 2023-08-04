NAB summons Imran Khan in £190 million settlement case today

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear before the anti-graft watchdog today in an alleged illegal transfer of 190 million pounds in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Mr Khan has been instructed to present himself at the NAB office in Rawalpindi at 11:30 AM today as an accused in the ongoing investigation.

He has been further directed to bring along all relevant documents pertaining to the Al-Qadir Trust.

The summons were served to the PTI supremo at both his Bani Gala residence and Zaman Park address.

This will mark the PTI Chairman’s first appearance before NAB following his ex-aide, Azam Khan, who recently recorded his statement in relation to the same case.

What is the Al Qadir Trust case?

Real estate tycoon Malik Riaz recorded his statement with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) along with former ministers of Imran Khan’s cabinet in the Al Qadir University land allotment case.

The development surfaced on Wednesday as NAB pursues a graft case against Imran Khan.

Others included in the case are former federal overseas minister Zulifiqar Bukhari, and former advisor on accountability Shehzad Akbar are also involved in the case were land was allotted for Al Qadir Trust University in exchange for ensuring that the £190 million (Rs70 billion) seized in the UK are returned to Riaz in Pakistan.

SAMAA TV sources claimed NAB has recorded an initial statement of Malik Riaz in the case.

It is pertinent to note that Riaz appeared before the bureau at its Rawalpindi office two weeks ago.

Sources told SAMAA TV that Malik Riaz was questioned about his connection with the case and whether he had allotted land for the varsity, details of the allotment agreement and any conditions imposed and records of the same.

Last year in November, NAB had sent a call-up notices to property tycoon Malik Riaz and asked him to come up with complete record regarding purchase of 458 kanals in Sohawa Tehsil, the agreement through which Bahria Town donated land to Al Qadir Trust along with revenue documents, and details of other property transferred by him, or by any of his relatives, in favor of Al Qadir Trust or any of its trustees.