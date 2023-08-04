Police Martyrdom Day being observed to remember the fallen heroes

The nation today stands united in solemn remembrance as it observes Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Police Martyrs Day) with great reverence to honor the indomitable spirit and supreme sacrifices of law enforcing officers who bravely faced adversities in their fight against crime.

Across the country, citizens and officials alike are gathering in special functions and memorial ceremonies to pay heartfelt homage to the courageous police officers and jawans who made the ultimate sacrifice while safeguarding the nation against terrorism and criminal elements.

This poignant day holds even more significance as it marks the 8th consecutive year of remembrance on the death anniversary of Shaheed Safwat Ghayur, the valiant commandant of Frontier Constabulary KP Police.

On August 4, 2010, Shaheed Safwat Ghayur was martyred in a tragic suicide attack on his vehicle near the paramilitary force headquarters.

His unwavering dedication and sacrifice have become a symbol of the unyielding spirit exhibited by our brave law enforcement personnel.

In the face of danger and peril, these officers upheld the highest ideals of duty and honor, serving as a beacon of hope and protection for countless citizens. Their sacrifice continues to inspire a new generation of police officers to follow in their footsteps, dedicating themselves to the noble cause of ensuring a safer and more secure society for all.

Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police serves as a poignant reminder of the tremendous sacrifices made by our law enforcement community in safeguarding the peace and stability of the nation.