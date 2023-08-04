OnePlus Ace 2 Pro leak teases game-changing addition in latest render

A leaked render of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has surfaced, revealing an attractive silver paint job.

While OnePlus has confirmed the development of the Ace 2 Pro smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, further details have not been officially disclosed.

However, the leakster, Digital Chat Station, provided insights by sharing an image of the device.

In comparison to the OnePlus Ace 2, which is sold internationally as the OnePlus 11R, there are only a few noticeable differences.

The circular camera island on the side frame displays some markings, indicating that the primary camera will boast a 50 MP 1/1.56“ sensor with OIS.

Unlike the flagship OnePlus models with Hasselblad branding, the Ace series won’t feature it, but there is an intriguing “ULTRACMOS CAMERA” label on the upper side of the camera circle.

This technology is patented by Psemi and claims to provide consistent shot-to-shot performance.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to come equipped with 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage, though it remains uncertain if the global version will offer the same specifications.

As for the official naming, there’s a possibility that OnePlus might launch this phone as the OnePlus 11T for the global market, considering the previous model was named the 10T.

However, before any international unveiling, a Chinese launch event is still scheduled to take place.