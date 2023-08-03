“Shaheen” will be IPP’s election symbol, reassures Dr Fridous

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has reacted to news circulating about the allotment of an election symbol to IPP for the upcoming general elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recently assigned election symbols to 23 political parties for the upcoming polls.

Certain media reports claimed that the request of the IPP to be allotted the election symbol of ‘Shaheen’ was rejected, but the ECP proposed the symbol of ‘Chidia’ (Sparrow) instead.

However, IPP spokesperson Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan denied these reports in a statement released on the social networking website Twitter. The spokesperson clarified that ‘Shaheen’ will indeed be the election symbol for the IPP, and some media reports are not accurate.

Dr. Awan explained that due to the ongoing registration process of the party, there has been a slight delay in obtaining the official election symbol. She reassured that the eagle will be the party’s designated symbol, and any related issues will be resolved promptly.

A meeting of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) high ups held under the chairmanship of IPPP Chairman Jahangir Tareen and IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan Thursday.

The meeting discussed about party’s registration, election symbol in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and also discussed current political situation to chalk out future political strategy.