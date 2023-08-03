PTI leader arrested again after release from Adiala Jail

Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi was arrested again immediately after his release from Adiala Jail.

The High Court Rawalpindi bench declared his arrest invalid and nullified the 15-day detention order issued by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi.

Superintendent Central Jail Adiala, Asad Waraich, confirmed that Shehryar Afridi was released based on the High Court’s order. However, upon exiting the jail premises, he was detained once again in connection with a case related to the vandalism of a sensitive institution’s office gate.

The case of the attack on the office gate of the sensitive institution was registered at the Newtown police station.