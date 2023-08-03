PM House dinner: Check out mouth-watering dishes for lawmakers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted a dinner for parliamentarians with a lavish menu at PM House.

The lavish menu includes chicken manchurian, chicken karahi, mutton Karahi, BBQ , desi chicken, beef biryani, dal mash, shami kebab and fish food.

The parliamentarians are also humbled by sweet dishes too at the dinner hosted by Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing a speech at the dinner in honor of the lawmakers of parliament and said that efforts underway for such a caretaker setup that would be ‘acceptable to all’.

