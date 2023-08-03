Dozens missing as boat sinks in Okara

A boat carrying 35 passengers including women and children, capsized in the River Sutlej at Khokhran area of district Okara on Thursday.

According to rescue officials, there were 35 individuals, including men, women, and children, on board the boat when it sank. Immediate rescue operations are underway to save the passengers

Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Hanif stated that rescue teams have been dispatched to the site to provide aid and support in this dire situation.

He said that the focus is on locating and rescuing the people who were aboard the sinking boat. Further details about the incident are yet to be disclosed as the rescue efforts are ongoing.

Rescue 1122’s spokesperson, Farooq Ahmed, informed Samaa Digital that an immediate response was initiated to the accident site with two Rescue 1122 boats to save the people on board. However, due to the darkness of the night, the rescue operation had to be temporarily suspended to ensure the safety of the rescuers.

During the operation, a signal problem was encountered, and the two rescue boats lost communication. Efforts are being made to reestablish contact and resume the rescue mission as soon as possible.

He said that as of now, the exact number of people on board the boat remains uncertain, making it challenging to estimate the extent of the situation, adding that the accident occurred at the crossing point between Okara and Bahawalnagar, as reported by local witnesses.

Authorities and rescue teams are diligently working to address the situation and provide necessary assistance to those affected by the accident.