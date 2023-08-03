Watch Live
Sports » Hockey

Pakistan lose 3-1 against Malaysia in Asian Champions Trophy opener

Pakistan's Abdul Rehman scored consolation goal in last five minutes of match
Samaa Web Desk Aug 03, 2023
PHOTO: AHF
Pakistan Hockey Team got off to a disappointing start in the Asian Champions Trophy as they lost 3-1 to Malaysia.

Both teams failed to score any goal in the first quarter and it was 0-0 until the 27th minute, but then Malaysia’s Ashari Firhan scored the opening goal.

In the next minute, Ashari Firhan doubled his team’s lead as he made it 2-0 just before the half-time.

In the 44th minute, Malaysia’s Silverius Shello scored the third goal for his team to ensure a win for them.

Pakistan’s Abdul Rehman ended the goal drought for his team in the 55th minute and made sure that they were not goalless in the match.

Pakistan team will play their second match against South Korea on 4 August.

