Efforts for ‘acceptable to all’ caretaker setup underway: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing a speech at the dinner in honor of the lawmakers of parliament and said that efforts underway for such a caretaker setup that would be ‘acceptable to all’.

PM Shehbaz said that when PDM government took over the government in difficult times and ‘there were dangers everywhere’.

“The country was close to bankruptcy,” the prime minister said.

“In spite of all the criticism in 15 months, we saved the state and our conscience is satisfied that the country was saved from crisis by sacrificing politics,” Prime Minister said.

NA Assembly dissolution date

PM told parliamentarians, “We had to remove the hurdles planted by the PTI government while the stubbornness of this person (PTI chairman) had destroyed every institution and department.”

The premier took the members into confidence about the current situation and the dissolution of the Assembly and hinted that his intention to dissolve the assemblies on August 9.

“I will consult with all parties for caretaker prime minister and there will also be consultation with the opposition leader for caretaker prime minister,” he said.

PM counts PMD govt feats

Shehbaz Sharif said PDM government overcame every difficulty with the support of the coalition government and, “the agreement with the IMF was not easy. Our government will end in the next few days while efforts are being made to create a caretaker setup acceptable to all.”

Dinner for parliamentarians

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s met with the parliamentary leaders before a farewell dinner being hosted by premier.

The parliamentary leaders discussed political situation of the country in the back drop of the caretaker prime minister nomination with the prime minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted a dinner in honor of parliamentarians

Members of Parliament from various political parties reached the Prime Minister’s House.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani along with several senators arrived at the Prime Minister’s House. The leader of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Aun Chaudhary also reached the PM House.

Earlier Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held detailed consultation on the overall political situation in the country.

During the meeting, which took place in Islamabad on Thursday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is also the Foreign Minister of the country, apprised the Prime Minister about various matters pertaining to his ministry.