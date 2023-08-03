Body of young woman recovered from her house in Karachi

The dead body of a 22-year-old woman named Roshni was recovered in a house located in Karachi’s Defense Phase 8 area on Thursday.

As per the details garnered, the woman’s body was found hanging from the third floor of a private tower on Do Darya.

According to SSP South Asad Raza, the incident involved the tragic death of Roshni, who had been residing in the house with her brother. During the investigation, sleeping pills were found at the scene, indicating a possible cause of her demise.

The deceased’s brother was grilled by the authorities, and he revealed that his sister had been battling mental stress. Additionally, she had been living in the house since her separation from her marriage some years ago.

The authorities are continuing their probe into this distressing incident to uncover further details surrounding Roshni’s untimely death.