PTI ousts eight Sindh MPAs

Eight members of Sindh Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been suspended from the party’s primary membership for non-satisfactory response to show-cause notices.

The members who have been suspended are Rabia Azfar, Bilal Ghaffar, Umar Amari, Dr. Sanjay, Ali Azizji, Dr. Imran Shah, Dewan Sachh Anand, and Karim Bakhsh Gabol.

In addition to these members, PTI had already terminated party membership of Abbas Jafri.

PTI Central Secretary General Umar Ayub issued notices to the member, asking them to explain why their party membership should not be suspended.

The notices were issued after the members failed to respond to earlier show-cause notices issued to them in connection with their alleged involvement in anti-party activities.