Rs20m bribe: Contractor’s son testifies against Parvez Elahi

Muhammad Waqar, the son of a construction company owner, has recorded a statement in court regarding a bribery case involving former Chief Minister Punjab, Parvez Elahi.

According to Muhammad Waqar’s testimony before Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Afzal, his father had sought the assistance of Sohail Asghar to secure a road construction contract.

In order to obtain the contract, an amount of Rs 2 million was requested. After the money was arranged, a meeting was arranged between his father and Parvez Elahi, during which the father handed over the Rs 20 million in the presence of former chief minister’s secretary, Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

In the meeting, Parvez Elahi allegedly instructed highway officers to award the road construction contract to Muhammad Waqar’s father.