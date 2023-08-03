Watch Live
Face recognition system with criminals’ date installed at Karachi airport

Only Karachi airport have the face recognition system
Samaa Web Desk Aug 03, 2023
PHOTO/FILE
PHOTO/FILE

The Karachi airport authorities have installed Face Recognition System installed by the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) to prevent criminals from escaping abroad.

FIA had requested data of criminals from Sindh Police for face recognition database installed at Karachi Airport.

SAMAA TV sources said that the face recognition system is active only at the Karachi airport at the airports across the country and now it has been linked with the help of the cameras installed.

In case of any accused passing through the cameras, the system will inform about the criminal data in the monitoring room, FIA authorities said.

On the other hand, it is difficult to make the process of identification of the accused possible as the face recognition system is not yet activated at the country’s airports including Islamabad and Lahore.

