Punjab govt’s cheque to lawyers ‘bounced’

A cheque of Rs10 million given by the caretaker Punjab government for the welfare of lawyers bounced.

The cheque was supposed to be cashed on July 20. However, when the Lahore Bar Association (LBA) tried to encash it, it was returned.

LBA President Rana Intizar said that they have conveyed about it to Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

“We have sent a message to the caretaker Chief Minister about the bounced check,” Intizar said. “We are waiting for his response.”

The bounced check has caused a lot of anger among lawyers. They are demanding that the government fulfill its promise and release the funds for their welfare.