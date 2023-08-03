IPP gears up for full-scale campaign in elections run-up

The central leadership of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has decided to launch full political activities in the run-up to the upcoming general elections.

The decision was made at a high-level meeting of the party’s leadership, which was chaired by IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and President Abdul Aleem Khan.

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders, including Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Awn Chaudhary, and Nauman Ahmad Langrial.

The meeting discussed the party’s strategy for the upcoming elections, as well as the country’s political and economic situation.

The leaders agreed that the IPP will play a key role in stabilising the country and ensuring that the next elections are free and fair.

They also discussed the party’s organisational structure and how to improve it.

Tareen said that the IPP is committed to bringing about positive change in the country and that it will work hard to win the trust of the people.

Aleem Khan said that the IPP will be a strong and vibrant force in the upcoming elections and that it will play a major role in the future of Pakistan.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to work together to achieve the party’s goals.