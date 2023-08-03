Portuguese tourist dies in Balochistan road accident

A Portuguese tourist died in a road accident in Dalbandin Tehsil of Chagai District of Balochistan on Thursday.

The accident occurred near Talo and Bara Tagzi Landhi of Dalbandin Tehsil on Pak-Iran highway.

The motorcycle of the Portuguese tourist, who had entered Pakistan from Iran, collided with a pick-up vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

The tourist died on the spot while two people in the pick-up vehicle were seriously injured.

The deceased and injured were shifted to Prince Fahad Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Chagai Hussain Jan Baloch said that the embassy of Portugal has been contacted to shift the body of the tourist.

He added that further investigation into the accident is underway.