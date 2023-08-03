Watch Live
IHC reserves verdict against denial of right to defence in Toshakhana case

Khawaja Haris presents arguments on behalf of Imran Khan
Shehzad Ali Aug 03, 2023
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserved the decision regarding the admissibility of Chairman PTI’s appeal against the trial court’s decision to terminate the right to defense in the Toshakhana criminal case.

The IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq heard the appeal of PTI Chairman wherein Khawaja Haris argued that the trial court had rejected the list by declaring the witnesses irrelevant in its order of August 2.

The first three witnesses in the list were tax consultants, while the fourth witness was not a tax consultant—he was central information secretary of PTI.

Khawaja Haris argued that the trial court has said that the accused failed to prove the relationship of the witnesses to the case.

Imran Khan’s lawyer said, “The case is about assets and declaration and our witnesses are related to the case. A tax consultant is associated with this case. Only the tax consultant can tell because he fills the tax form.”

“PTI chairman does not fill the tax form himself but provides the documents to his tax consultant,” he said.

Khawaja Haris argued that the trial court said that the charge sheet has nothing to do with these witnesses. “The trial court rejected the list of witnesses in just one day and remarked they will decide after hearing the final arguments and still waiting for the order of this court.” The court heard the arguments and reserved the decision.

