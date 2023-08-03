Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 6 PM | 3rd August 2023 | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 6 PM | 3rd August 2023 | SAMAA TV Aug 03, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 6 PM | 3rd August 2023 | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended Efforts for ‘acceptable to all’ caretaker setup underway: PM SC asked to take suo motu notice of Official Secrets Act amendments Hyundai, Kia recall 91,000 vehicles over fire risks Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Leaked details of Samsung Galaxy S24+, S24 Ultra leave consumers awestruck Seaplane crashes in Russia; kills two Civil judge’s wife Somia Asim gets interim bail in maid torture case