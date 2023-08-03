‘Powerful’ offender will be punished, Maryam assures Rizwana’s family

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited General Hospital to inquire after the health of the minor girl Rizwana who was allegedly tortured by the wife of an additional sessions judge.

Talking to media after the meeting the family of the victim girl at the general hospital, Maryam Nawaz said, “This is our next generation, their protection, education is the responsibility of the state.”

“An incident like Rizwana has come before the media. I don’t know how many such cases are hidden due to fear,” she said.

She extended her support to Rizwana, a survivor of child abuse, and reassured that no matter how powerful the offender is, he must be punished.