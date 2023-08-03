Justice Mazahar writes to CJP on ‘frivolous’ complaints against him

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi has written to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial in which he termed complaints against him as “frivolous” and part of an “anti-judiciary campaign”.

The letter comes after Justice Naqvi was accused of wrongdoing in relation to his property records and income tax returns.

The allegations were reportedly made by a fellow judge, who then submitted them to the head of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

According to the rules, complaints against judges are submitted to the head of the SJC and the matter was referred to Justice Sardar Tariq Masood on May 29.

Justice Naqvi has expressed his “surprise” at this behaviour, saying that no other member of the SJC has ever acted in this manner.

He has also accused the judge who levelled allegations of being “impatient” to initiate proceedings against him.

The top court judge noted that a number of complaints against serving judges are pending with the SJC.

In his letter, Justice Naqvi said that he is “confident” that the allegations against him will be “dismissed” once they are investigated.

He also said that he is “committed” to serving the judiciary and that he will “continue to discharge duties with honesty and integrity”.