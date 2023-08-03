Gold per tola prices decrease significantly in domestic market

The price of 24-Karat gold per tola has been decreased by Rs2800 and available in the market at Rs220,200.

On the other hand, the price of 24-Karat of 10-gram gold reached Rs188,78 after a decrease of Rs2401.

While, the price of 22-Karat gold remained unchanged at Rs173,054.

The global price of the gold per ounce reached $1936 with an decrease of $15.

Read Also: Pakistan stock exchange reaches 6-year high