Gold per tola prices decrease significantly in domestic market
The price of 24-Karat gold per tola has been decreased by Rs2800 and available in the market at Rs220,200.
On the other hand, the price of 24-Karat of 10-gram gold reached Rs188,78 after a decrease of Rs2401.
While, the price of 22-Karat gold remained unchanged at Rs173,054.
The global price of the gold per ounce reached $1936 with an decrease of $15.
Pakistan gold rate
