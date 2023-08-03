Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 5PM | 3rd August 2023 | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 5PM | 3rd August 2023 | SAMAA TV Aug 03, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 5PM | 3rd August 2023 | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended SC asked to take suo motu notice of Official Secrets Act amendments Pakistan, Iran sign agreements for bilateral trade, investment Russian oil price cap under growing scrutiny as prices rise Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular Leaked details of Samsung Galaxy S24+, S24 Ultra leave consumers awestruck Seaplane crashes in Russia; kills two Civil judge’s wife Somia Asim gets interim bail in maid torture case