ECP withholds verdict on allotment of electoral symbol to IPP, APML

The Election Commission of Pakistan withheld its decision on the issue of allotment of election symbols to the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and the All Pakistan Muslim League.

A four-member ECP under the chairmanship of member Nisar Durrani heard the applications for allotment of electoral symbols to political parties.

The IPP had sought for the symbol of ‘eagle’, which is held by the APML of late former president retired Gen Pervez Musharraf.

The election commission offered to allot the ‘sparrow’ symbol to the IPP, saying it was also a bird like the eagle.

It said the sparrow was on the third number on the party’s priority list.

On the other hand, the registration of the IPP is also pending. It asked the party to submit necessary documents.

The commission made the eagle symbol for the All Pakistan Muslim League conditional to its holding of intra-party elections.

The party assured the commission it will hold the intra-party elections in 20 days.