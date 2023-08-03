MNA Saira Bano fumes over mind-boggling power tariff

MNA Saira Bano raised the issue of increase in electricity tariff prices and said that people are unable to pay skyrocketed electricity bills.

She raised the issue in the National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy meeting that was chaired by Riyaz Mazari on Thursday.

Saira Bano said that the price per unit of electricity has now reached up to Rs50.

Energy secretary said, “We have protected consumers consuming up to 200 units of electricity. What will happen to those who have 201 units.”

“Those with 201 units will also not be counted as protected consumers,” he said.