PM meets World Junior Squash Champion Hamza; awards Rs10m

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met with World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan and also awarded him a cheque of Rs1 million for his achievements.

Hamza appreciated the prime minister as well as the cooperation he received from the Pakistan Squash Federation.

The PM, who also interacted with Hamza’s parents in Pashtu, congratulated the sportsman for winning the World Junior Squash Championship held recently in Australia.

Calling youths like Hamza the pride and asset of the nation, the prime minister said he made the whole nation, including himself, proud by winning such a title after decades.

Recalling his experience of playing squash and calling it the best game, Shehbaz expressed the hope that Hamza would continue to work hard to win the senior world title.

He said Hamza was a role model for Pakistan’s youth and that he himself always strived for providing sports facilities of international level to the youth.

He further said that recently, the government launched national sports initiatives for the promotion of sports activities in the country and the uplift of players.

The establishment of the first sports university and providing technical and financial support to train the youth in the sports sector was also a part of this initiative.

The meeting was also attended by Hamza’s father Niazullah Khan, his mother, Inter-provincial Coordination Minister Ihsanullah Mazari, SAPM Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Inter-provincial Coordination Secretary Hanif Orakzai, Pakistan Squash Federation Senior Vice President Air Vice Marshal Kazim Hammad.