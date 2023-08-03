Watch Live
‘Cash-strapped’ CBD project short of funds for infrastructure development

Authority asked for Rs9bn loan from Punjab government, only Rs2bn released
Usman Aleem Aug 03, 2023
Photo: file
The Central Business District Authority is suffering from financial difficulties, as it is reportedly facing a severe shortage of funds for infrastructure development.

The CBD has asked for a loan of Rs9 billion from the Punjab government, but the authorities have only released Rs2 billion.

Due to delays in infrastructure development, there are delays in payments.

According to documents, the business district authorities sought a loan on Rs9 billion from the Punjab government.

However, the authorities released only Rs2 billion.

The documents say that the CBD will be bound to use these funds only for infrastructure development.

