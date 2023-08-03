Negotiations between govt and CAA employees reach impasse over airport outsourcing

Efforts to find common ground between civil aviation employees and the government on the contentious issue of airport outsourcing have fallen short, leaving the employees’ union, JIKA, no choice but to persist with their protest until their demands are met.

In a display of their resolve, employees at Islamabad International Airport staged a protest on Thursday, donning black armbands as a symbol of their discontent with the government’s outsourcing plans.

Addressing the media during the protest, JIKA Secretary Sheikh Khalid made it clear that under no circumstances would they allow the outsourcing of airports.

He reiterated that the protest movement would endure until their demands are acknowledged and approved.

The union is determined to expand the protest and intensify its efforts until they see a favorable resolution.

One of the key actions taken by JIKA is to suggest amendments to the Airport Authority Bill 2023. In pursuit of this, the union has forwarded a draft of the proposed changes to the Ministry of Aviation.

The proposed amendments aim to safeguard the interests of civil aviation employees and ensure that outsourcing does not jeopardize their job security and rights.