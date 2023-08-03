Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Punjab CM seeks report from CCPO over snooker champion’s arrest, misbehaviour

Naqvi says abusive treatment of champion not acceptable under any circumstances
Abbas Naqvi | Qadir Khawaja Aug 03, 2023
Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from the Lahore CCPO regarding the arrest of former snooker world champion Ahsan Ramzan.

Naqvi has ordered an investigation into the incident. He has instructed to bring forth the facts and take action against those responsible.

“Abusive treatment of the snooker champion is not acceptable under any circumstances,” Naqvi said.

Earlier, Lahore police had arrested the incumbent 21-year-old Asian champion after raiding a popular snooker club in the early hours of Thursday.

The arrest came after the club was found operating beyond the permissible hours set by the authorities.

Speaking to the media after spending some time behind bars, Ahsan Ramzan said he was practicing at midnight when suddenly police officers barged into the club.

He accused the police force of misbehaving with him and asking him of closing the premises.

“I told the policemen that I am a world champion,” Ramzan said, adding that he was asked to remove his belt in the police station.

“When I refused, I was abused,” Ramzan told the media, adding he was pushed and shoved and sent to the lock-up.

They kept me in the lock-up for 15-20 minutes, he added.

“I am a world champion. If the club had to be closed, I should have been sent a notification,” he insisted.

He also appealed to the prime minister, chief minister and police chief for action over this “unjust” behavior.

