Over 7000 illegal, unauthorized fuel pumps operating in Pakistan: Report

The Auditor General of Pakistan’s latest audit report has exposed the operation of approximately 7000 illegal petrol pumps scattered across the country.

The report has raised serious questions about the performance and oversight of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The audit report highlighted that OGRA’s actions contributed to the hoarding and smuggling of petroleum products, allowing illegal activities to thrive within the industry.

One concerning finding was the joint storage of crude oil by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), which the report deemed as a facilitator for unscrupulous activities in the sector.

Even more alarming, the report revealed that 25 oil marketing companies were granted licenses by OGRA without fulfilling their required storage capacity, potentially compromising the availability and regulation of petroleum products.

Furthermore, the report indicated that certain oil marketing companies were implicated in the unauthorized buying and selling of oil, signaling a dire lack of oversight and compliance within the industry.

Another damaging revelation pointed to OGRA’s decisions causing losses to local refineries by permitting diesel imports beyond their assigned quotas, which affected the domestic oil refining industry.

The audit report also stated the alarming practice of selling petrol in bottles and drums across the country, presenting a significant risk to public safety and the environment.

The delivery of petroleum products in non-standard tanks was identified as a major concern, as it can lead to potential accidents and environmental hazards.