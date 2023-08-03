Govt to burden Karachi’s electricity consumers with Rs1.52 surcharge

The government has decided to impose a surcharge of Rs1.52 on the electricity bills of consumers belonging to Karachi.

The federal government has filed a request for formal action with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, which will be heard on August 15.

If the NEPRA approves the suggestion, a surcharge of Rs1.52 will be imposed on the residents of Karachi for a year in terms of quarterly adjustment.

This will put an additional burden of Rs24.50 billion on electricity consumers of K-Electric.

After conducting a hearing, the NEPRA will decide about approving the request.