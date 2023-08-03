Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Power

Govt to burden Karachi’s electricity consumers with Rs1.52 surcharge

Request for formal action filed with NEPRA; authority to hear case on August 15
Zaheer Ali Khan Aug 03, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The government has decided to impose a surcharge of Rs1.52 on the electricity bills of consumers belonging to Karachi.

The federal government has filed a request for formal action with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, which will be heard on August 15.

If the NEPRA approves the suggestion, a surcharge of Rs1.52 will be imposed on the residents of Karachi for a year in terms of quarterly adjustment.

This will put an additional burden of Rs24.50 billion on electricity consumers of K-Electric.

After conducting a hearing, the NEPRA will decide about approving the request.

Karachi

nepra

electricity

K-Electric

power tariff

surcharge

power

electricity tariff

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Taboola ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular