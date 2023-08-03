Govt to burden Karachi’s electricity consumers with Rs1.52 surcharge
Request for formal action filed with NEPRA; authority to hear case on August 15
The government has decided to impose a surcharge of Rs1.52 on the electricity bills of consumers belonging to Karachi.
The federal government has filed a request for formal action with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, which will be heard on August 15.
If the NEPRA approves the suggestion, a surcharge of Rs1.52 will be imposed on the residents of Karachi for a year in terms of quarterly adjustment.
This will put an additional burden of Rs24.50 billion on electricity consumers of K-Electric.
After conducting a hearing, the NEPRA will decide about approving the request.
Karachi
nepra
electricity
K-Electric
power tariff
surcharge
power
electricity tariff
Taboola
Taboola ads will show in this div