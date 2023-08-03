Barbie effect: Apple Watch Series 9 rumoured to debut in pink hue!

Rumours about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 have surfaced ahead of its launch, which is expected to coincide with the latest generation of iPhones next month.

Leaked details suggest that Apple might introduce a pink-coloured variant, possibly inspired by the iconic Barbie.

The news comes from a reliable source, ShrimpApplePro, who shared the information on Twitter.

According to the tweet, there won’t be any major design changes in the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9.

The external appearance is expected to remain similar to the previous model, ruling out the inclusion of the programmable Action Button seen on last year’s Apple Watch Ultra.

Furthermore, it appears that Apple will stick with the same sizes as last year, offering the Series 9 in either 41mm or 45mm cases.

The Aluminium variant is said to come in various colour options, including red, silver, and pink. Meanwhile, the Steel version will be available in gold, graphite, and silver.

While not explicitly mentioned, the pink variant could be a special collaboration with the popular Barbie franchise.

It’s essential to note that these details are still speculative, so they should be taken with caution.

ShrimpApplePro also shared some interesting insights into the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The successor to the original Watch Ultra will reportedly introduce a new Dark Gray/Titanium Black colour option.

Additionally, there are rumours of a new Apple iPad Mini 7 being in development.

As the launch date approaches, Apple enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the official reveal of these new devices and their potential Barbie-inspired pink edition.