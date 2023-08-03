PM Shehbaz launches ‘Digital Youth Hub Portal’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday launched the ‘Digital Youth Hub Portal’, expressing delight at the remarkable growth of youth programs and their transformative impact on the nation’s future.

While addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad, the premier highlighted the significant strides made by various youth-oriented initiatives across the country.

“Youth programs are growing at lightning speed,” he said, adding that “Laptops are being given to children in the program, empowering them to excel in their education and beyond”.

PM Sharif also emphasized the government’s efforts to bolster young entrepreneurs by providing them with loans for business ventures.

“30 billion has already been distributed by banks, giving aspiring entrepreneurs the boost they need to turn their dreams into reality,” he remarked.

He further added, “This year, a whopping 80 billion has been earmarked for the youth”.

PM Sharif expressed his concern for the less fortunate and marginalized youth, ensuring that 5 billion has been allocated for stipends, which he poignantly compared to salt in flour, essential for survival and growth.

“Whoever comes next in the government, if we get a chance, we will take this 5 billion allocation and elevate it to 50 billion, ensuring an even brighter future for our young generation,” the Prime Minister asserted.

PM Sharif also lauded the linguistic prowess of the youth in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“KP’s elders and youths speak Urdu very well. Their heartwarming conversations in Urdu show their passion and zeal to excel,” he praised.

The Prime Minister further added, “We will fight to empower the youth,” affirming that the portal would play a pivotal role in unlocking the nation’s potential.