LHC declares detention of Shehryar Afridi as illegal

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench made a ruling on Thursday, declaring the detention of former PTI minister Shehryar Afridi as well as his brother Farrukh Afridi as illegal.

The decision was handed down by Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannu after hearing the petition filed against Shehryar Afridi’s detention.

The case under scrutiny was registered in Bahawalpur, and during the court proceedings, Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannu approved the protective bail for Shehryar Afridi.

The court subsequently declared his detention in Adiala Jail as unlawful, a verdict that comes as a relief to the former PTI minister.

Furthermore, the court also ruled that the detention of Shehryar Afridi’s brother, Farrukh Afridi, was also illegal.

Shehryar Afridi had been detained in Adiala Jail since July 27, following the orders of the Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner.