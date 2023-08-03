Former PCB chairman Ijaz Butt dies aged 85

Ijaz Butt, former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), passed away on Thursday in Lahore. He was 85.

As per reports, the former Test Cricketer was ill for a long period of time.

“The PCB is saddened by the news of the passing of former Test cricketer and ex-PCB chairman Ijaz Butt. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” the PCB wrote on Twitter.

Ijaz played 8 Test matches for Pakistan and served as PCB’s Chairman from 2008 to 2011.

Ejaz Butt was named the PCB Chairman in October 2008. Zaka Ashraf took over from Butt in October 2011.

On 28 May 2013, Zaka Ashraf was suspended as PCB Chairman by Islamabad High Court due to a dubious election.

More to follow…