Tortured girl’s infection reducing, health considerably improving: doctor

The head of the hospital treating young victim of torture domestic worker in Lahore says that the infection in her body has started to decrease, and after her test reports improve, a surgery will be conducted upon her.

Rizwana has been under treatment at Lahore General Hospital for 10 days. The 12-member medical board constituted for her treatment met again on Thursday.

According to the head of the Lahore General Hospital, the infection in the young girl’s body has started to decrease, adding there is considerable improvement in her health.

Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar has said that a surgery on Rizwana’s arm has been planned, while it will be conducted once her test reports improve.

Rizwana’s platelets have increased significantly, Prof Zafar said, adding their count has increased to 80,000.

Her platelet count had fallen to 12,000, which was very dangerous, the LGH head said, adding the minor’s oxygen supply has been reduced.

The principal said caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has instructed to provide even better medical facilities.

Her health will improve further in the next 24 hours, Prof Zafar expressed the hope.