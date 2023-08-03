PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass, thanks COAS for support

Islamabad witnessed a momentous occasion on Thursday as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the Bhara Kahu bypass.

This was a transformative infrastructure project that is set to alleviate traffic congestion and facilitate smoother transportation for the people of Murree, Galyat, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The ambitious project, which spans 5.4 kilometers, includes a 1350-meter-long overhead bridge, and its completion was achieved in just 9 months.

With a total cost exceeding Rs6 billion, the bypass is expected to significantly ease the burden of traffic flow and provide a much-needed sigh of relief for both commuters and tourists alike.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his satisfaction with the project’s completion and its potential impact on the region.

He explained the crucial role the bypass would play in easing traffic congestion in Bhara Kahu, which had become a persistent issue affecting locals and tourists alike.

The prime minister acknowledged the challenges faced during the project’s execution, particularly the acquisition of land, which proved to be a hurdle in its initial stages.

He highlighted that during the tenure of the PML-N government, all development projects had faced delays due to various issues.

He expressed his disappointment that the project could not be completed during the tenure of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, stating that external factors, possibly alluding to alleged conspiracies, were a hindrance.

Shehbaz Sharif also praised the role played by the army chief in the successful completion of the Bhara Kahu bypass project.

He confidently stated that speculations regarding his relationship with the establishment did not affect his determination to deliver on development projects that benefit the people of Pakistan.

As the new bypass commences operation, it promises a better, smoother travel experience for residents and tourists visiting the scenic regions of Murree, Galyat, and Azad Kashmir.

The completed project reflects the commitment of the government to addressing infrastructure needs and enhancing connectivity across the country, he added.