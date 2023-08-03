Pakistan stock exchange reaches 6-year high

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed phenomenal growth, reaching the highest level in six years, crossing the elusive 49,000 points mark.

Shares trading in the PSX have recently reached a remarkable 6-year high, with an impressive surge of more than 400 points at the beginning of the trading session.

The index hit 48,852.05 points intra-day high and 48,178.89 points intraday low. The last time the stock market reached such heights was back in June 2007.

The Pakistan Stock Market’s 100 index has shown remarkable growth, witnessing a remarkable increase of 250 points to reach 49 thousand 30 points. This noteworthy uptrend indicates that the PSX has gained a staggering 8,000 points in just a span of 5 weeks.

This latest feat follows the recent milestone of crossing the 48,000 points level after a gap of 2 years, indicating the continuous upward trajectory of the stock market in Pakistan.

On Wednesday, the KSE-100 index benchmark closed on a significant boom at 48764 points with an increase of 534 points and reached 48,764.55.

In July, after 39 months, the stock market did 16% profit in just a one-month span.

According to Pakistan Stock Market, 556.1 million shares worth 20 billion rupees were traded in the stock market Wednesday.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange hit a 25-month high and after three years, foreign investors made a net purchase of 1.8 million dollars in July. Gold prices per tola hit a new peak in the domestic market