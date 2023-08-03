Toshakhana criminal case: Imran Khan challenges decision to suspend right to defence

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has challenged the trial court’s decision to withdraw his right to defence in the Toshakhana criminal case.

The petition has requested for the trial court’s order of the previous day to be annulled.

Imran Khan has requested that Wednesday’s order of the trial court be annulled and his right to defense be restored.

He has also requested for the petition to be heard today.

Meanwhile, the high court started hearing three petitions of the former prime minister, including one against the verdict to declare Toshakhana criminal case maintainable, shifting cases to another court and seeking a stay order on the trial in the Toshakhana criminal case.

The appeals are being heard by IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris told the IHC that a list of witnesses in his client’s defence was also submitted in the trial court, and a day was sought to present the witnesses.

He said he did not understand what the urgency was in holding daily trials, adding the trial court judge has sought final arguments today.

The lawyer said his application submitted today is very important, alleging that the kind of orders being announced they hint at bias.

The IHC CJ said the FIA report issued yesterday was disturbing, while the lawyer refused to accept the “one-sided” document.

Khawaja Haris requested that the trial court be asked to stop further proceedings in the case.

He told the IHC chief justice that the trial court remarked about him that he has destroyed the system. At this the CJ said the system was not perfect, there were some shortcomings in it.

“We wish to add to the rules that a trial should be conducted daily,” CJ Farooq said.

The lawyer remarked that no party should discuss an under-trial case.

The chief justice said political cases are discussed day and night, adding the debates on such cases in the evening helps form public opinion.

It is not the job of a judge to think what the public will consider of a decision, Khawaja Haris commented.

The election commission’s complaint was not filed properly as per law, he claimed, adding the complaint could not be filed directly in the session court.

This private complaint could have been filed in the magistrate’s court, he added.

The election commission’s lawyer told the court that the FIA report on the allegations of Facebook posts on the judge has come out.

He questioned if there should not be contempt of court proceedings against the judge based on the report, and a criminal case registered against the PTI chief.

“Shouldn’t the judge get justice,” Amjad Pervaiz asked.

Why the Facebook posts weren’t forensically tested before accusing the judge, the lawyer asked.

According to the law, an affidavit is attached along with such allegations on a judge, he added.

The chief justice then ordered both the lawyers to inform the trial court that arguments are ongoing in the high court.