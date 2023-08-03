World snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan arrested in Lahore

Lahore police have arrested world snooker champion Ahsan Ramzan after raiding a popular snooker club late last night.

The arrest came after the club was found operating beyond the permissible hours set by the authorities.

As the news of his detention spread, Ahsan Ramzan voiced strong objections to the police officers’ conduct during the arrest, accusing them of misbehavior and displaying bad manners.

He demanded a thorough inquiry into the matter and sought intervention from both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Bilal Siddique Kamiana took notice of the incident.

The CCPO ordered the Superintendent of Police (SP) to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report within the next 24 hours.