Pakistani Rupee soars against US dollar

The Pakistani Rupee on Thursday appreciated the exchange-rate gap in the inter-bank market, as it started its merry ride against the dollar.

The US dollar witnessed a depreciation of Rs1.53 in the interbank market after a span of ten days.

The American currency at Rs287.20 in the interbank trading with depreciation of 0.76 percent or Rs2.18 against the local unit.

This depreciation resulted in the dollar’s value falling to 287.85 rupees in the interbank exchange rate.

Yesterday, the American currency saw a major bump in its value against the rupee, as it gained Rs1.84 and closed trading at Rs289.38.

Earlier, the currency had surged by 71 paisas to trade at Rs288.25 in the interbank market.

The greenback started the day’s trading session with a jump of 46 paisas in the interbank market.

The dollar reached Rs288 against the rupee.

Similarly, the mighty currency saw a boom in the open market also, as it gained Rs1.50 to reach Rs292.50 for trading.

The value of the US dollar experienced slight fluctuations in the interbank market on Tuesday, with a notable 90-paisa increase observed in its value against the Pakistani rupee.

At the closing time of trading on Tuesday, the State Bank indicated that the dollar was traded at Rs287.54.

However, in the open market, it saw a decline of Re1 and was traded at Rs290.