Anticipated iPhone 15 Pro price in Pakistan – possible hike expected!

Apple is set to launch the highly-anticipated iPhone 15 series next month, and rumours are buzzing about a potential price hike of approximately $100 for each model.

The new series, like its predecessor iPhone 14, is expected to include four models: a standard version, a Plus model, and the more expensive pro models.

Adding to the speculation, there are two significant rumours worth discussing. One suggests that Apple might ditch the lightning port in favour of a USB-C port on the iPhone 15 models.

The other points to the possibility of Apple opting for Qualcomm chips in these devices, as their own new chips may not be ready in time.

Additionally, there could be some camera and display upgrades, with the highly-regarded Dynamic Island feature likely to be retained.

Now, let’s turn our attention to the expected price of the iPhone 15 series in Pakistan.

PTA tax on iPhone 15 may witness an increase due to Dollar value:

As per the current taxation system, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) imposes taxes on smartphones based on their dollar value.

Consequently, a higher dollar value on the phone results in a higher PTA tax.

With the recent tax reduction announcement by the FBR, the maximum PTA tax on iPhone 14 pro models stands at approximately Rs131,000 for passport holders and Rs156,000 for those using their CNIC.

Probable maximum PTA tax on iPhone 15 Pro:

Considering the potential price hike of $100, our estimate for the maximum PTA tax on the upcoming iPhone 15 series would be around Rs150,000 for passport holders and around Rs170,000 for CNIC holders.

Thus, the projected starting price for the iPhone 15 Pro in Pakistan is expected to be approximately Rs500,000.