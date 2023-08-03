ECP faces delays in preparations for elections as govt funds remain pending

The Election Commission of Pakistan is currently grappling with challenges in preparing for the upcoming general elections as the approved funds from the government are yet to be received.

According to sources within the ECP, the Ministry of Finance had requested the funds to be provided in stages, but no allocation has been received so far.

Sources further reveal that the Ministry of Finance has disbursed the initial installment of Rs10 billion. However, subsequent installments have not been forthcoming, leaving the commission in a difficult position to carry out essential preparations.

The government had initially allocated Rs42.5 billion for the general elections, intending to support a smooth and efficient electoral process.

The delay in fund disbursement is hindering the commission’s ability to conduct necessary tasks and arrangements related to the electoral process.