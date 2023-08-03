Hajj pilgrims to receive up to Rs 185,000 refund: NA body told

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was informed on Wednesday that the Ministry of Religious Affairs would refund up to Rs185,000 to each pilgrim, who performed Hajj under the government scheme.

The committee, which met in the Parliament House with Syed Imran Ahmad Shah in the chair, lauded the Hajj arrangements.

The committee was told that Rs1,175,000 was received from each pilgrim performing Hajj under the regular scheme, and Rs55,000 paid back to them before their departure for Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrims, who performed the Hajj under the hardship quota, were requested to deposit Rs1,120,000, it was further informed.

The ministry had now decided to refund to specific groups of pilgrims.

Those who did not reside in the Markazia in Madina would receive Rs12,000 per head, and those who did not travel by train in Mina would be given Rs21,000 per head.

Furthermore, all the pilgrims would receive a refund of Rs97,000 each.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Chaudhry Faqir Ahmed, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani, Shagufta Jumani, Muhammad Anwar and Shahida Akhtar Ali, and special invitee (through video link) Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani.

Senior officers from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony were also present, including the secretary and joint secretary (Hajj).

The committee expressed hope that the positive practices and efforts would continue to benefit pilgrims in the future.