Iraq increases Arbaeen quota for Pakistani pilgrims

In a significant development, the Iraqi government has made the decision to double the quota of Pakistani pilgrims for the upcoming Arbaeen pilgrimage from 50,000 to 100,000.

The decision came in response to a request from Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

During a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, Minister Sanaullah expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to Pakistani pilgrims in Iraq.

In a gesture of goodwill, Al-Shammari approved the issuance of individual visas for Pakistani pilgrims through the Iraq embassy, streamlining the pilgrimage process.

Additionally, Al-Shammari assured Sanaullah of reducing the visa fees for Pakistani pilgrims, easing their financial burden during the holy journey.

Minister Sanaullah conveyed Pakistan’s deep respect for Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while expressing full support for Iraq’s reconstruction efforts in the country.

He also highlighted that Iraq could benefit from Pakistan’s expertise in counter-terrorism and offered to share knowledge and training from Pakistan’s institutions.

In response, Al-Shammari thanked Minister Sanaullah for his visit to Iraq and assured him of providing all possible facilities to the Pakistani pilgrims. He also welcomed Pakistan’s offer to train Iraqi officers and cadets in the field of forensics, further enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

In another significant meeting, Minister Sanaullah also called on Iraqi President Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal to discuss strengthening bilateral relations.

Taking to Twitter, Minister Sanaullah expressed his satisfaction with the meeting and stated that both countries are keen on promoting cooperation in various fields, with a particular focus on security, military training, and the economy.

The increased quota for Pakistani pilgrims and the growing cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq are expected to foster stronger ties between the two nations, solidifying their relationship on multiple fronts.

As Arbaeen approaches, this decision reflects the commitment of both countries to facilitate the religious pilgrimage and enhance mutual understanding and collaboration.