PM to host farewell dinner today in honor of lawmakers, political leaders

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has begun the second round of his farewell events, as the National Assembly nears the completion of its tenure on August 12.

The prime minister is expected to host a dinner in the honor of parliamentarians and political leaders today (Thursday).

He is likely to also invite leaders from the allied parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf are also set to attend the dinner tonight.

Reportedly, leaders of the Balochistan Awami Party will also attend the dinner.

It is believed that the prime minister will also hold consultations with the political leaders on the caretaker set-up over dinner.

The dinner comes a day after the PM actively started contacting leaders of allied parties on the issue of the caretaker prime minister’s appointment.

PM Sharif on Wednesday contacted former president Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The political bigwigs held consultations on the proposed names for the caretaker prime minister and the caretaker set-up. They agreed to complete the process of appointing the caretaker prime minister according to the Constitution and the law.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz also held consultations with opposition parties on the issue.