The US State Department reaffirmed its backing for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan to address bilateral concerns.

In a recent press briefing on Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stressed that supporting such communication has been the United States’ longstanding position.

“As we have long said, we support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern. That has long been our position,” Miller asserted during the briefing in response to a question about Pakistan’s willingness to engage in talks if India addresses their mutual problems.

Regarding the upcoming general election in Pakistan, the spokesperson refrained from taking any position on behalf of the United States in favor of a particular candidate. This comes amid reports suggesting that the establishment of Pakistan is allegedly attempting to disqualify former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is considered a popular leader.

Miller clarified the US stance, stating, “The US does not take positions on behalf of the United States supporting one candidate or another in other countries. We support free and open and fair elections.”