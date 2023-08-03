Iconic Twitter logo iPhones: Bidding at Rs6.8 million!

iPhones featuring the original Twitter logo are now fetching hefty prices of up to Rs6.8 million on online platforms.

Recently, Twitter underwent a significant transformation, led by Elon Musk, who renamed the platform to X.com.

This makeover involved replacing the iconic blue aesthetic and bird logo with a sleek black style and an X symbol, sparking mixed reactions from users worldwide.

While some see it as an exciting new era for the company, others compare the new design to an adult film website.

The change has led to a surge in demand for iPhones that still have the old Twitter logo.

People who haven’t updated their Twitter apps are now looking to sell their devices on platforms like eBay, listing them at astonishing prices.

For instance, one listing offers an iPhone for AUD $12,000, while another auction has a starting bid of AUD $16,500 and a Buy It Now price of AUD $24,800.

These prices, though, may not necessarily reflect the actual amounts buyers are paying for these nostalgic items.

It’s intriguing to see such high demand and willingness to pay exorbitant sums for an app’s original logo.

Twitter had built up substantial brand recognition since its inception, making the decision to rebrand as X.com somewhat unconventional.

Nevertheless, Linda Yaccarino, CEO of the social media app, referred to it as an ‘exceptionally rare thing’ and a ‘second chance to make another big impression.’

She expressed her confidence in the rebranding, envisioning X as the platform that can deliver anything and everything, further transforming the global town square.

Elon Musk had previously mentioned his idea of X becoming an ‘everything app’ when he acquired Twitter for a staggering $44 billion last year.

The future of X remains uncertain, but its recent transformation has certainly stirred up the tech world and sparked both excitement and controversy among users and collectors alike.