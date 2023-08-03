PM praises President Xi for CPEC’s “decade of success”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed his gratitude to H.E. President Xi Jinping for his powerful message of unwavering support and solidarity with Pakistan on the momentous occasion of the completion of the ‘Decade of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)’.

On his official Twitter handle, the premier stated that President Xi Jinping’s emphasis on building CPEC into “an exemplary project of high-quality Belt and Road Cooperation” reflects his commitment to the well-being of the people of Pakistan.

“Indeed, CPEC has achieved many milestones over the course of last ten years in the fields of high quality infrastructure, energy, and socio-economic growth,” he added.

He further added, “As the flagship project of BRI, CPEC matured into a story of transformation under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif. Pakistan is ready to share this story with our friends and partners around the world”.

He said Pakistan would never be able to thank President Xi Jinping enough for his singular contribution to taking the China-Pakistan Strategic Cooperative Partnership to new heights.

“I am determined to work with more energy and passion to make the second phase of CPEC a resounding success,” he added.