Pakistani filmmaker Haya Fatima Iqbal earns Emmy nomination

Haya Fatima Iqbal, a prominent Pakistani documentary filmmaker, has achieved yet another milestone in her illustrious career.

The Academy and two-time Emmy-winning filmmaker’s latest creation, “As Far As They Can Run,” has been nominated for the Outstanding Short Documentary category at the prestigious 44th Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards. The film beautifully captures the inspiring journey of three young adults with intellectual disabilities from rural Pakistan as they embark on their path to becoming athletes in Pakistan’s Special Olympics Program.

View this post on Instagram

Expressing her elation, Haya took to her Instagram to share the thrilling news with her followers. In an exuberant Story post, she announced, “Our film got nominated for an Emmy!” She went on to elaborate on the film’s narrative, stating, “As Far As They Can Run” delves into the lives of children in and around Mirpur Khas, shedding light on their challenges and the remarkable transformation they undergo as they receive training to become athletes.

Witnessing the genuine care and dedication of the coaches who nurture and support these young athletes has been a source of joy and honour for the filmmaker.

Haya Fatima Iqbal’s compelling storytelling and her commitment to shedding light on important social issues through her documentaries have earned her widespread recognition and accolades. With “As Far As They Can Run,” she continues to highlight the resilience and potential of individuals with intellectual disabilities, making a significant impact on the global documentary filmmaking landscape.

As the excitement builds for the upcoming Emmy Awards, fans and admirers eagerly await the outcome, hoping to witness Haya’s exceptional work being celebrated on the international stage once again.